VIDEO: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer

May 24, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: HBO, Game of Thrones

HBO has dropped the first full-length trailer for the much anticipated 7th season of Game of Thrones.

The trailer features everything you’ve come to love about the series plus the tease of the upcoming battle for the seven kingdoms.

Watch the dragons and more below and catch Game of Thrones premiere on July 16th.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

