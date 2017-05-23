Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.23.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the Manchester suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert last night which left twenty-two people dead, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were reportedly making out at the SNL after-party, Nacho Cheese killed a man, and what kids want to be when they grow up!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Roger Moore passed away at the age of 89 years old, Ariana Grande puts all her upcoming concerts on hold, and a woman discovers ring bought at flea market is valuable diamond!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Sir Roger Moore dies at 89, the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s show is actually happening, Netflix’s next big movie is inspired by this viral photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o, the top ten highest paid CEOs, and a few fast facts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!