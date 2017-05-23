WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Former ‘James Bond’ Roger Moore Dies At 89

May 23, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: James Bond, Roger Moore

Roger Moore, the star of seven James Bond films, passed away Tuesday at the age of 89.

The knighted actor died in Switzerland after a short battle with cancer according to a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF, which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” the statement said.

Moore played the iconic Bond character in Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), and A View to a Kill (1985). Moore was also known for playing Simon Templar in the television series The Saint between 1962 and 1969.

He will be laid to rest in Monaco.

 

feet Former James Bond Roger Moore Dies At 89Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live