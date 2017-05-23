Former ‘James Bond’ Roger Moore Dies At 89

Roger Moore, the star of seven James Bond films, passed away Tuesday at the age of 89.

The knighted actor died in Switzerland after a short battle with cancer according to a statement posted on his official Twitter account.

“We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF, which he considered to be his greatest achievement,” the statement said.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

Moore played the iconic Bond character in Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), and A View to a Kill (1985). Moore was also known for playing Simon Templar in the television series The Saint between 1962 and 1969.

He will be laid to rest in Monaco.

