Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.22.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The Billboard Music awards, Billy Bush breaks his silence on Trump/’Access Hollywood’ tape, how the box office did over the weekend, little girl gets grabbed by a Sea Lion, where the next Olympics will be held, and most likely not to pay attention award!

7-8am –More details about Chris Cornell’s death, funny things on SNL, five survival myths that could kill you, and a game of gross or satisfying!

8-9am –A couple of celebrities that were burglarized, Janet Jackson’s ex-Husband involved in hit-and-run car accident, things on social media that make you feel bad, a quick fast fact, and checking for STDs online!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

