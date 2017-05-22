Artists Send Support after Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert

Manchester police have confirmed 19 dead and at least 50 injured after an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England earlier this evening (May 22).

Related: Explosion at Ariana Grande Concert Kills Fans at Manchester Arena

According to CBS News, the concert had just concluded when attendees heard a boom. What caused the explosion is unknown at the moment.

Artists took to social media to offer their prayers and support. Ariana herself posted a message this evening.

broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. —

Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. —

Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. —

Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this —

NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

💔 —

Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. —

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx —

Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking —

P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

Just hearing about the explosions at the Arianna concert.. Praying for everybody!! Sick.. —

Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 22, 2017

Hearing mixed things about what happened in Manchester but praying for everyone involved —

THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 22, 2017

Hearing mixed things but hoping deeply the blast was an accident and not intentional. Music is a safe place. —

h (@halsey) May 22, 2017

💔 Manchester —

hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) May 22, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester —

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. —

Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

Terrifying to hear about everything in the U.K. at the Ariana concert... prayers to everyone there... —

(@ChrisYoungMusic) May 22, 2017

Manchester I am praying for you. God bless you and take care of each other now. Wonderful, wonderful people.My heart goes out to you all. —

Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 22, 2017

Sending my unending thoughts, concern, love and hope to those in Manchester. —

John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 23, 2017

oh god.......my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight... —

Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H —

Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Just hearing about what's happened in Manchester... cannot fucking believe it. Our hearts are with everyone there right now. So horrifying —

X AMBASSADORS (@XAmbassadors) May 23, 2017

Sending all our love to Manchester today. The news has left us speechless and heartbroken❤️❤️❤️ —

HAIM (@HAIMtheband) May 23, 2017

Sending thoughts and prayers to everyone in Manchester. —

Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) May 23, 2017

Unbelievable news about Manchester tonight. Absolutely horrific. Sending so much love. —

BASTILLE (@bastilledan) May 23, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari —

Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017