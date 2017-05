This weekend on Alice, win tickets to see NKOTB plus special guests PAULA ABDUL and BOYZ II MEN when The Total Package Tour comes to SAP Center at San Jose on June 4.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen EVERY HOUR (5/20 – 5/21) from noon to 5 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 wins a pair of tickets.

Tickets on sale now at www.livenation.com.