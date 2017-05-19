‘The Shining’ Comes To Universal Studios For Halloween Horror Nights

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA (RADIO ALICE) – One of the scariest movies ever made will be brought to life for Halloween. Stanley Kubrick’s horror masterpiece, The Shining comes to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

Watch the creepy preview:



As part of Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, guests can roam the eerie halls of the Overlook Hotel, like young Danny Torrance. Experience it for yourself as his frightening visions come to life in every corner of the hotel. Then find absolute terror when Jack’s decent into insanity is complete and chases you through ‘The Shining’ Maze.

The Shining will “axe its way” through Universal Studios doors starting September 15th through November 4th.

