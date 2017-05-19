Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.19.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Chris Cornell’s cause of death confirmed as suicide by hanging, a couple things about the NBA, speeding car mows down pedestrians in Times Square, and what happens when a Florida man leans in to kiss a rattlesnake!

7-8am –Details about Chris Cornell and Roger Ailes’ death, a basquiat sells for ‘Mind-Blowing’ $110.5 million at auction, Steve Harvey’s ex-wife is suing him for murdering her soul, Aisha Tyler’s marriage to Jeff Tietjens is officially over, Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case with teen, care worker Melanie Sheard got engaged to Pablo after a holiday romance in Turkey but found out she was not the only one, and some women are not shaving their pits anymore!

8-9am –Julian Assange rape investigation has been dropped in Sweden, a new sandwich uses a giant pickle as the bun, a man leaves his baby to get sunburnt, new emojis on the way, beauty sleep is real, and the Bay to Breakers are taking place this weekend!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

