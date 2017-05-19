Basquiat Painting Sells For A Record $110.5 million

An untitled self-portrait by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold at Sotheby’s in New York for $110.5 million.

The sale to Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa marks the highest amount paid for a work by an American artist in history.

Maezawa, who is worth $3.6 billion according to Forbes, had previously purchased another Basquiat for $57.3 million and has an art collection that includes works from Jeff Koons, Christopher Wool and Richard Prince.

