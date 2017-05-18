VIDEO: ‘Alien: Covenant’ And ‘Wakefield’ Movie Review

Alien: Covenant

In the second prequel to the original Alien, the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think to be an uncharted paradise. While there, they meet the synthetic survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. The mysterious world soon turns dark and dangerous when a hostile alien life-form forces the crew into a deadly fight for survival. Alien: Covenant stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, and Danny McBride and is directed by Ridley Scott.

Wakefield

Wakefield follows the tribulations of Howard Wakefield, a New York City lawyer who hides out in the attic of his home for weeks. Howard only comes out in the daytime when his family is gone to shower and eat. When a former boyfriend re-enters his wife’s life, he realizes that he may not be able to return to the life he has abandoned. Wakefield stars Jennifer Garner, Bryan Cranston, and Ian Anthony Dale and is directed by Robin Swicord.