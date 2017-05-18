WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Dead at 52

May 18, 2017 2:27 AM
Filed Under: Alice In Chains, Audioslave, Brian Bumbery, Chris Cornell, Death, Detroit, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden

DETROIT (RADIO ALICE) – Best known as the frontman for 90s band Soundgarden and later in Audioslave, musician Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52. Brian Bumbery, Cornell’s representative confirmed the rocker’s death to the Associated Press.

Cornell was on tour in Detroit Wednesday night when he died. Bumbery said Cornell’s death was “sudden and unexpected.” Cornell’s wife and family were completely shocked by the news and has asked for privacy as the medical examiner can determine a cause of death.

