Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.18.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –A couple celebrity deaths, Jennifer Lawrence dances on a pole, Cisco to cut 1,100 more jobs as sales continue to weaken, and a man is suing a girl for his money back from a date!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Chris Cornell of Soundgarden died at age 52, former head of Fox News, Roger Ailes dead at 77, new shows to come on CBS, and an update about the two daredevils who climbed the Golden Gate Bridge!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –The richest self made women, the Cash Me Outside girl is doing shows, Tom Brady says Tom Brady has played through concussions, Ozzy and Sharon has finally officially made up, Caltrans employee gets three million dollars after supervisors ignore allergies, a deer at Walmart, and a few fast facts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and the movies reviews: ‘Alien: Covenant’ and ‘Wakefield’! Also, find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!