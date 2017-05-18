WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.18.2017

May 18, 2017 10:50 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –A couple celebrity deaths, Jennifer Lawrence dances on a pole, Cisco to cut 1,100 more jobs as sales continue to weaken, and a man is suing a girl for his money back from a date!

7-8am –Chris Cornell of Soundgarden died at age 52, former head of Fox News, Roger Ailes dead at 77, new shows to come on CBS, and an update about the two daredevils who climbed the Golden Gate Bridge!

8-9am –The richest self made women, the Cash Me Outside girl is doing shows, Tom Brady says Tom Brady has played through concussions, Ozzy and Sharon has finally officially made up, Caltrans employee gets three million dollars after supervisors ignore allergies, a deer at Walmart, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and the movies reviews: ‘Alien: Covenant’ and ‘Wakefield’! Also, find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

