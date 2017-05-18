Netflix Announces ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Series

Netflix and The Jim Henson Company have partnered to create a prequel series to 1982’s The Dark Crystal.

The 10-episode series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will be executive produced and directed by Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk).

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelflings discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

As in the 1982 classic, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop’s state-of-the-art creatures and visual effects will be at the heart of the story.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

No release date has been shared but you can watch the teaser below.

Here’s the trailer for the original The Dark Crystal.

