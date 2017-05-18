WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Artists React to Death of Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell

"RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly Talented. Incredibly Young. Incredibly Missed," tweeted Jimmy Page. May 18, 2017 5:27 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

Musicians and fans around the world are mourning the loss of Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, who died Wednesday (May 17) in Detroit. The cause of death remains unknown.

“SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell!” wrote Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro. “Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP.”

