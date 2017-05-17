Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.17.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The ‘Emoji’ Movie, Alan Thicke’s sons believe their dad’s third wife is making moves to get more of his estate than she deserves, Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend, and families of Ghost Ship tragedy sue PG&E!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –A new show: ‘Redneck Housewives of Alabama’, ASAP Rocky’s home was reportedly hit by armed robbers who made off with $1.5 million worth of property, The Eagles have found their replacement for Glenn Frey, Elle King is divorcing her secret husband, a few teens climb the Golden Gate Bridge as a stunt, creator of famous ‘Orange Sunshine’ LSD, Nicholas Sand dies at 75, and why a lady sends her grandchild to jail!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ joins revival parade of ’90s hits, more nostalgic shows coming to TV, the very first amber alert, and new pop tarts coming soon!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!