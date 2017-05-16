Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.16.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Disney hack: ransom demanded for stolen film, David Hasselhoff’s daughter, Hayley arrested for DUI in L.A. over the weekend, Antonio Cromartie is having more babies, a billionaire’s advice to Millennials, and online dating leading to insecurities!

7-8am –Seth Meyers’ best jokes from the NBC Upfront, new shows coming to FOX, Rosario Dawson’s 26-year-old cousin dies after actress discovers her unresponsive, a teen dies from too much caffeine, the best words to use for your online dating profile, and the “bro-romper”!

8-9am –‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ star Dina Manzo bound, beaten during home invasion, more details on the upcoming ‘American Idol’ season, actor who played Suge Knight in ‘Straight Outta Compton’ was arrested, Kevin Hart’s ex-wife is ready and willing to take care of his baby to come, Playboy is doing a ‘Popup Arcade’, a study on how booze affects you, and selling your panties!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

