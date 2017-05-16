Miley Cyrus: ‘I Give My Pigs Spa Treatments’

By E.J. Judge

Miley Cyrus is as happy as a pig in, well you know, at her home in Malibu, California. The pop singer — with a new single and aesthetic that matches her home life — keeps two pigs, two horses, and seven dogs on her property, meaning s— happens, quite literally, on a regular basis.

“That’s not weird in Malibu,” says Cyrus. “I give the pig spa treatments and then I just, like, don’t change.”

Cyrus isn’t being hyperbolic. In an interview with Karen and Jeffrey from Fresh 102.7, Cyrus detailed a recent night out with her mother.

“I fell the other day in pig poop … and I went to dinner with my mom right after and then told her the story as we were sitting at dinner,: says Cyrus. The press, who routinely follow her around, never notice the mess and even believe it to be a fashion choice. “When they’re like, ‘Miley in her bow at Nobu…’ and then it’s like, ‘Okay, yeah that’s pig poop on my leg.’ No one actually gets the real drama.”

Cyrus released the single “Malibu” on May 11 and her sixth studio album is scheduled for release in July.

Check out the full interview below.