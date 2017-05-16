WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

There are Now Jolly Rancher Flavored Pop-Tarts

May 16, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Jolly Rancher, Pop-Tarts

In a world filled with food mash-ups, Pop-Tarts are partnering with Jolly Rancher on limited edition pastries.

They come in three flavors – Cherry, Green Apple, and Watermelon – and can be found in select stores starting this month.

Jolly Rancher Green Apple

Pucker up for the sweetly sour flavor of Jolly Rancher Green Apple. Take a bite to unleash the crazy goodness hiding underneath!

Jolly Rancher Cherry

Take a bite out of our newest, most exciting flavor: Jolly Rancher Cherry! It’s a crazy flavor explosion of the candy you know and love.

Jolly Rancher Watermelon

Kick-start your taste buds with crazy deliciousness! Jolly Rancher Watermelon delivers sweet, summery flavor any time of the year.

Get your greedy little fingers ready. @jollyrancher Pop-Tarts are here!

A post shared by Pop-Tarts (@poptartsus) on

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

