There are Now Jolly Rancher Flavored Pop-Tarts

In a world filled with food mash-ups, Pop-Tarts are partnering with Jolly Rancher on limited edition pastries.

They come in three flavors – Cherry, Green Apple, and Watermelon – and can be found in select stores starting this month.

Jolly Rancher Green Apple

Pucker up for the sweetly sour flavor of Jolly Rancher Green Apple. Take a bite to unleash the crazy goodness hiding underneath!

Jolly Rancher Cherry

Take a bite out of our newest, most exciting flavor: Jolly Rancher Cherry! It’s a crazy flavor explosion of the candy you know and love.

Jolly Rancher Watermelon

Kick-start your taste buds with crazy deliciousness! Jolly Rancher Watermelon delivers sweet, summery flavor any time of the year.

Get your greedy little fingers ready. @jollyrancher Pop-Tarts are here! A post shared by Pop-Tarts (@poptartsus) on May 15, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

