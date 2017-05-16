There are Now Jolly Rancher Flavored Pop-Tarts

In a world filled with food mash-ups, Pop-Tarts are partnering with Jolly Rancher on limited edition pastries.
They come in three flavors – Cherry, Green Apple, and Watermelon – and can be found in select stores starting this month.
Jolly Rancher Green Apple
Pucker up for the sweetly sour flavor of Jolly Rancher Green Apple. Take a bite to unleash the crazy goodness hiding underneath!
Jolly Rancher Cherry
Take a bite out of our newest, most exciting flavor: Jolly Rancher Cherry! It’s a crazy flavor explosion of the candy you know and love.
Jolly Rancher Watermelon
Kick-start your taste buds with crazy deliciousness! Jolly Rancher Watermelon delivers sweet, summery flavor any time of the year.
