Adam Levine Wishes ‘Baddest’ Wife Behati Prinsloo Happy Birthday

May 16, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Adam Levine

By Abby Hassler

Adam Levine took to social media to wish his wife Behati Prinsloo a happy 28th birthday. The couple married in 2014 and welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose Levine, last year.

The Maroon 5 frontman posted an adorable photo of his wife with the caption, “Happy birthday to the baddest b—- on planet earth. baddest mom…baddest wife…baddest bad a–…My Queen ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️❤️”

Check out the sweet post below.

