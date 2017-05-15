Watch U2 Perform with Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons

By Abby Hassler

On Sunday night (May 14) in Seattle, U2 brought out Eddie Vedder and Mumford & Sons to help them perform “Mothers of the Disappeared.”

After finishing a song, Bono asked fans at the Centurylink Field venue, “Where’s Eddie Vedder? Spirit of Seattle, spirit of Chicago, spirit of America. Where’s Eddie?”

The Pearl Jam then singer came out from backstage to take over lead vocals for the popular Joshua Tree track. U2 invited their opening act, Mumford & Sons, to provide harmony for the track’s closing verses.

Watch the video below.