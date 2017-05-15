WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.15.2017

May 15, 2017 10:00 AM
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 5.15.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Will Ferrell sings during USC commencement speech, how movies did in the box office over the weekend, popular baby names named after movie character, a lovely proposal, and a few fast facts!

7-8am –New, renewed, and cancelled shows on NBC, Jim Parsons marries Todd Spiewak at the Rainbow Room, ordering hookers for your neighbor, and odd places for dandelions!

8-9am –The funny skits on SNL, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is selling his 2.7-acre Georgetown estate, Johnny Depp is expected to play the role of John McAfee in upcoming movie, the big hack that’s going on, the worst night of the week, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

