San Francisco’s ‘Film Night In The Park’ 2017 Schedule

May 15, 2017 10:37 AM
Each summer San Francisco’s Neighborhood Theater Foundation hosts their Film Night In The Park where you can watch movies under the stars.

The happen all of San Francisco and are FREE!

Here’s this year’s schedule:

  • Saturday, June 10th, Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997), Dolores Park
  • Saturday, July 15th, Beauty and the Beast (1991), Union Square
  • Saturday, August 5th, Footloose (1984), Dolores Park
  • Saturday, August 26th, La La Land (2016), Wash. Sq. Park
  • Saturday, Sept.9th, The Graduate (1967), Union Square
  • Saturday, Sept. 23rd, The Breakfast Club (1985), Dolores Park

All films begin at dusk and schedule is subject to change. For more info visit Filmnightsf.org.

intheparkposter San Franciscos Film Night In The Park 2017 Schedule

