San Francisco’s ‘Film Night In The Park’ 2017 Schedule

Each summer San Francisco’s Neighborhood Theater Foundation hosts their Film Night In The Park where you can watch movies under the stars.

The happen all of San Francisco and are FREE!

Here’s this year’s schedule:

Saturday, June 10th, Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997), Dolores Park

(1997), Dolores Park Saturday, July 15th, Beauty and the Beast (1991), Union Square

(1991), Union Square Saturday, August 5th, Footloose (1984), Dolores Park

(1984), Dolores Park Saturday, August 26th, La La Land (2016), Wash. Sq. Park

(2016), Wash. Sq. Park Saturday, Sept.9th, The Graduate (1967), Union Square

(1967), Union Square Saturday, Sept. 23rd, The Breakfast Club (1985), Dolores Park

All films begin at dusk and schedule is subject to change. For more info visit Filmnightsf.org.