General Mills Is Giving Away 10,000 Boxes Of Marshmallow Only Lucky Charms

In 2015 General Mills gave away 10 boxes of marshmallow only Lucky Charms, now they are upping their game with 10,000 boxes!

The company announced on their blog that you can get a code inside specially marked boxes of Lucky Charms. Just enter the code at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if you’ve won a box!

“Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows,” says Priscilla Zee, senior marketing manager. “We were overwhelmed with calls, e-mails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win.”

Good luck and remember to brush your remaining teeth after eating them.

