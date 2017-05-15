Ed Sheeran to Give to Charity on One Funny Condition

By Abby Hassler

Ed Sheeran wants to give back while he’s on his world tour and he’s having a little fun in the process.

The “Shape of You” singer posted a video on social media today (May 15) where he offered to donate to charity if “Kev,” a member of Sheeran’s touring team, would shave his beard into a handlebar mustache.

“It’s for charity,” Kev says in the video. “I just want the world to know.”

The video then showcases a sped up version of the beard-shaving process, while humorous music plays in the background. “It suits me,” Kev says afterward, as he admires his new look in a bathroom mirror.

Sheeran’s donation will benefit Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Check out the video below.