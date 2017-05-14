Ashley … Is Best Mom Ever!

FOR MOTHER’S DAY ALICE TURNS TO ASHLEY @ 97.3

Alice’s BEST MOM EVER 2017 winner is Ashley from San Francisco. Her daughter Amy nominated Ashley, and told us that who told us that her Mom “is always present, always there and never falters with her love”.

Alice will be giving Ashley for a weekend at Fairmont San Francisco to attend the sold out Duran Duran concert along with a $500 Visa Card for a shopping spree. AND, on Mother’s Day, we are going to re-name our radio station after her in honor of Moms’ everywhere!

CONGRATS ASHLEY, we hope you have the BEST DAY EVER. Get ready to hear Ashley @ 97.3 all day Sunday, May 14 as we celebrate Mother’s Day. WE THINK Ashley @ 97.3 SOUNDS AWESOME! On this day (and everyday) be sure to give your Mom a big HUG from Alice!

Special thanks to our ‘Mom loving’ partners: Fairmont San Francisco and Peet’s Coffee.