Win Colossal Clusterfest Tickets All Weekend

WIN COLOSSAL CLUSTERFEST TICKETS!

Alice has your tickets to the first Colossal Clusterfest June 2, 3 and 4 at Civic Center Plaza & Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Presented by Comedy Central and Superfly with Another Planet. Win single-day tickets all weekend from Alice.

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen from noon to 5 PM for the cue to call and win.

Starring:

Jerry Seinfeld – Kevin Hart – Sarah Silverman – Ice Cube – Tegan and Sara – Bill Burr – and MUCH MORE!

See full daily line-ups and buy tickets at http://www.clusterfest.com.