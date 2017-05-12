Train Release Star-Studded ‘Drink Up’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

Train debuted their star-studded “Drink It Up” music video today (May 12). This song is the second single off the band’s album, A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat, which hit stores January 27.

Related: Train’s Pat Monahan: ‘We Are Like Journey in Many Ways’

The video features NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, along with comedians Ken Jeong, George Lopez and Jim Breuer. In the video, the comedians and Train frontman Patrick Monahan crash Lynch’s wedding after being left off the invite list.

This video arrives ahead of the band’s over 45-city Play That Song Tour, which kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight. The tour will feature O.A.R. & Natasha Bedingfield as special guests.

Fans can order tickets on the band’s website.

Watch the music video below.