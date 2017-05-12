Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.12.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Stephen Colbert addresses Donald Trumps comments about him, Steve Harvey talks about the email that he sent out, an upcoming Christian movie is loaded with profanity, bringing your shopping bags to work, and making clothes and other items out of IKEA bags!

7-8am –Nick Cage’s finances, Bow Wow embraces the “Bow Wow” challenge by saying it was all part of his master plan, Jay Z signs two hundred million dollar contract to tour with Live Nation, Rosie O’Donnell ‘sparks custody battle after having an affair with Broadway actress, a few fast facts, Facebook addiction, and Pizza!

8-9am –Classic mom traits, and housing prices in America!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

