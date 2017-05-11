WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

VIDEO: ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ And ‘Snatched’ Movie Reviews

May 11, 2017 10:50 AM
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
After the murder of his father, young Arthur’s power-hungry uncle seizes control of the crown. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from the stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Àstrid Bergès‑Frisbey, and Djimon Hounsou and is directed by Guy Ritchie.

Snatched
Dumped by her boyfriend on the eve of their vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton persuades her cautious mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda must soon work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. Snatched stars Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer and is directed by Jonathan Levine.

