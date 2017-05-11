Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.11.2017

6-7am –Dwayne Johnson for President, celebrities who ran for political office, and how to find the perfect lip color!

7-8am –Breaking down why Johnny Depp is broke, Steve Harvey’s shocking memo to talk show staff surfaces ‘Do Not Approach Me’, the Bow Wow Challenge, the perfect number of sex partners for both men and women, and a few fast facts!

8-9am –Spicy is back on SNL, Conrad Hilton’s bizarre behavior, Johnny Manziel parties with his hot wife and friends topless, why a lady was throwing out tons of vanilla extract bottles, and a study on farting!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and we finally peak for the week with movies reviews: ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’, and ‘Snatched’! Also find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

