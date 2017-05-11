‘Deadpool’ Animated TV Show In The Works

Yes, you read that right. The foul-mouthed anti-hero Deadpool is coming to the small screen in animated form.

FXX has order 10 episodes of the series with Atlanta creator and Community star Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) at the helm.

“Deadpool, Donald and FX — the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth!,” Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

The yet-untitled show should be a perfect companion to FXX’s other X-men property Legion and their other adult cartoon Archer. The show should make its debut in 2018 (coincidentally, the same year Deadpool 2 with Ryan Reynolds hits the big screen.)

