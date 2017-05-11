WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Mac N’ Cheetos Are Returning To Burger King

May 11, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Burger King, cheetos

Mac n’ Cheetos are back … at least for a limited time at Burger King.

The (unholy) marriage of creamy mac n’ cheese surrounded by crispy Cheetos flavor will be back at starting May 18 after a brief stint on menus in summer of 2016.

“Mac n’ Cheetos™ is a Dangerously Cheesy re-imagination of mac n’ cheese,” said Roberto Rios, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Foodservice in a statement in 2016. “The BURGER KING® brand was the perfect partner to bring this delicious and portable snack to life for lovers of cheese all around and our fans.”

An order will come with five pieces and the recommended price of $2.69.

 

feet Mac N Cheetos Are Returning To Burger KingBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live