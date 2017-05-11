Ben & Jerry’s Launches Bob Marley’s One Love Flavor

Ben & Jerry’s has partnered with the Marley family to launch a brand new flavor – Bob Marley’s One Love.

The launch of the One Love coincides with the 36th anniversary of Bob Marley’s death on May 11, 1981. It consists of banana ice cream swirled with caramel and graham cracker with fudge peace signs.

Let's get together and feel all right… Announcing our newest limited batch flavor! @bobmarley's One Love. Info: https://t.co/kNDB8ESrux pic.twitter.com/Texvw3I5du — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 11, 2017

The flavor is even sweeter because proceeds will help fund youth programs in Jamaica.

In a statement, Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Jerry Greenfield said the company is “happy to play a small role in supporting Marley’s vision for a sweeter world.”

