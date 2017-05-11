WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Ben & Jerry’s Launches Bob Marley’s One Love Flavor

May 11, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Ben & Jerry's, Bob Marley

Ben & Jerry’s has partnered with the Marley family to launch a brand new flavor – Bob Marley’s One Love.

The launch of the One Love coincides with the 36th anniversary of Bob Marley’s death on May 11, 1981. It consists of banana ice cream swirled with caramel and graham cracker with fudge peace signs.

The flavor is even sweeter because proceeds will help fund youth programs in Jamaica.

In a statement, Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Jerry Greenfield said the company is “happy to play a small role in supporting Marley’s vision for a sweeter world.”

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

