Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.10.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Stories about moms from celebrities and our morning crew! Guilty verdict in the case of Sierra Lamar, a man divorces his wife for taking pictures of her food before eating, SnapChat releases new updates for their app!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am – The best songs in the country on the Billboard Hot 100; American Idol is making a comeback on ABC, and Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms gets sentenced to a year in federal prison! Recreational Weed & how to measure it’s level of influence while driving, a few recreational weed FAQs, Peet’s Coffee is offering free coffee on Friday, May 12th, and teen gets a year supply of nuggets from Wendy’s after being retweeted 3 Million times!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am – Charlie Sheen signs autographs at Wizard World; Bill O’Reilly is back in the news; Sara Bareilles on Broadway with “Waitress”; Charlie Puth performed his newest single ‘Attention’ last night on ‘The Voice”, and “Battle of The Sexes” get cast with Steve Carell and Emma Stone. Another flight and another fight on Southwest Airlines, a short affair turned led to a pregnancy and need for a paternity test; and the Amazon Echo revealed a new version called the “Echo Show”!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text.

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!