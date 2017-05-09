Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.09.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Celebrities that aren’t on social media, James Patterson and Bill Clinton team up to write a novel, J-Rod, San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana files lawsuit against Millennium Tower developers, and Manhattan strip club claimed dancers are like sex therapists to dodge $3.1M in state taxes!

7-8am –David Spade famous adult man gets owned by infamous teen on Instagram, Katy Perry kind of addresses the feud between her and T-Swizzle, Sierra LaMar jury reaches verdict in murder case, , it’s a no-politics zone on most campuses during college commencement speeches in 2017, and Oreo debuts a contest for new flavor!

8-9am –Antonio Sabato Jr. running for congress, nothing good happens after midnight for athletes, Dwight Howard pulled over hours before Hawks eliminated in Game 6, Ryan Seacrest claims he had no idea that American Idol is returning on ABC, Italian village offers gifts to boost dwindling population, the five best places to eat in shopping malls, and a new way to eat eggs!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

