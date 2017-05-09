WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sad News For Happy Meals … No More Hi-C Orange At McDonald’s

May 9, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: McDonald's

News began to circulate that the fast food giant is discontinuing Hi-C Orange at its restaurants by July 1st.

A leaked internal memo on Reddit revealed that Hi-C Orange is being replaced by a proprietary Sprite flavor called Sprite TropicBerry.

Social media was not pleased.

If you are lucky and hurry, you may still be able to get your last fix of the Day-Glo refreshment as the memo stated that “[r]estaurants should continue to sell Hi-C Orange until they deplete their inventory, or their Sprite TropicBerry conversion occurs.”

 

feet Sad News For Happy Meals ... No More Hi C Orange At McDonaldsBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live