Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Adorable North West in Timeout

By Abby Hassler

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest child, North West, is one smart little girl. Kardashian recently shared an adorable image of her sneaky 3-year-old after she sent her to timeout.

According to the post, after things seemed to be a “little too quiet” in North’s room, she went in to check on her daughter. This is when Kardashian spotted her mini-me relaxing in a makeshift spa, complete with a fluffy purple bunny by her side to keep her company.

Related: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Debut Children’s Clothing Line

The image shows North laying on the ground with towels over her legs and tissue paper laid across her face.

Thankfully Kardashian shared the cute photo with her fans, writing, “That time North gets a time out &is a little too quiet…I go in her room 2check on her &she made her own spa &tells me she’s chilling out 😂”

Check out North being the world’s cutest human being below.