Win Tickets To Linkin Park With Snoop Dogg

Linkin Park One More Light World Tour with special guest Snoop Dogg is coming to SAP Center in San Jose on October 18.

WIN TICKETS FROM ALICE ALL WEEK LONG.

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie in the morning, Gretchen at 10:05 AM and Jayn at 4:05 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, caller 9 at 1-800-400-FM97 will be Alice’s guest at the concert courtesy of Live Nation.

PRE-SALE:

Thursday, May 11 from 10 AM to 10 PM with code “light” at http://bit.ly/LinkinParkSanJose.

ON-SALE:

Friday, May 12 at 10 AM at www.livenation.com.