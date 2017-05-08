WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.08.2017

May 8, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: Download, Full Show, Podcast, Sarah and Vinnie

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.08.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –How the box office did over the weekend, MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017, Nicki Minaj pays school bills, the problem with watching porn when you have bad hearing, and changing your life!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –The richest people in the UK, Chris Pine on Saturday Night Live, Crayola has a new blue that you can name, the Warriors game is on tonight, and raw or cooked!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Harry Styles sells out, Scott Disick may get his own show, country music legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after stroke, a second-grade Oklahoma teacher had purse full of syringes and took field trip money for drugs, a few fast facts, and holding a puppy makes you more attractive and trustworthy!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

 
RSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live