Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.08.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –How the box office did over the weekend, MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017, Nicki Minaj pays school bills, the problem with watching porn when you have bad hearing, and changing your life!

7-8am –The richest people in the UK, Chris Pine on Saturday Night Live, Crayola has a new blue that you can name, the Warriors game is on tonight, and raw or cooked!

8-9am –Harry Styles sells out, Scott Disick may get his own show, country music legend Loretta Lynn hospitalized after stroke, a second-grade Oklahoma teacher had purse full of syringes and took field trip money for drugs, a few fast facts, and holding a puppy makes you more attractive and trustworthy!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

