Does Katy Perry’s New Album Include a ‘Bad Blood’ Response?

By Abby Hassler

Is there still “Bad Blood” between superstars Katy Perry and Taylor Swift? In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Perry addressed rumors about whether or not her upcoming album would have a reaction to Swift’s alleged diss track.

At first, the “Bon Appétit” singer lightly evaded the question, remarking, “Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me. I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person.”

Later, Perry clarified, expressing her view that people should not mistake her “kindness for weakness” and the album is not directed at any one person.

“Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story,” Perry explained. “But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey … This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability.”

Fans will definitely be dissecting the lyrics of Katy’s new album, whenever it is released.