Selena Gomez Confirms a Second Season of ’13 Reasons Why’

(RADIO ALICE) – Selena Gomez must have channelled her “Alex Russo” character’s wish-granting ability from Wizards of Waverly Place on Netflix execs to grant a new season of 13 Reasons Why. She got it.

On Sunday, Netflix announced they have renewed the popular series about a girl who committed suicide for a second season. Also confirmed is the upcoming season will run 13 episodes as in season one.

As the show’s executive producer, Gomez took to Instagram to confirm the news of a second season. “Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.”

Critics of the series panned the show over what they called “glorifying suicide” which Netflix responded by adding a warning before the series.

13 Reasons Why was filmed in the Bay Area. Marin County featured some of the homes of the characters, while parts of Downtown Vallejo was the backdrop of some of the fictional businesses in the series.

The streaming service plans to premiere the new season sometime next year.

