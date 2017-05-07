Oakland Athletics Started A Special Peanut-Free Seating Section

For people with peanut allergies taking in a baseball game is out of the question.

Until now.

The A’s have announced the first in the MLB dedicated seating section that is peanut-free.

“Buy me some peanuts and cracker jacks! That’s from the beginning of time with baseball,” said A’s Executive Director of Sales and Operations Steve Fanelly to KPIX TV. “But for some people, peanuts are not part of their day-to-day diet and can do them harm. So we got to pull the peanuts out of baseball for some people.”

The section will be specially maintained and cleaned to be as free of nut allergens as possible.

Get the full story at CBSSF.com.