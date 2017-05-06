WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie Have Your Tickets To Friday’s SOLD OUT BottleRock Napa Valley

May 6, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: BottleRock Napa Valley, Bottlerock Napa Valley 2017

All week long, Sarah and Vinnie hook you up with tickets to Friday’s SOLD OUT Bottlerock Napa Valley Festival starring Maroon 5.

TO WIN FRIDAY SINGLE-DAY TICKETS:

Listen (5/8 – 5/12) to the Sarah and Vinnie morning show on Alice @ 97.3 for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, caller 9 into the studio at 1-800-400FM97 instantly wins a pair of Friday, May 26 single-day GA tickets to attend Bottlerock Napa Valley courtesy of your NorCal Acura Dealers. OFFICIAL RULES

ncadbottlerock 770x433 Sarah And Vinnie Have Your Tickets To Fridays SOLD OUT BottleRock Napa Valley

WIN THE ULTIMATE BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY WEEKEND EXPERIENCE
ENTER AT www.norcalacurabottlerockcontest.com

Your NorCal Acura Dealers want to send you and a guest to the SOLD OUT Bottlerock weekend featuring Maroon 5, Foo Fighters, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and more! The Ultimate Bottlerock Napa Valley Weekend Experience! Includes two SOLD OUT 3-day VIP passes, 3-day hotel accommodations, an artist meet and greet inside the Acura Lounge… plus two passes to the official Bottlerock after shows! II’s Acura’s precision crafted performance experience at Bottlerock Napa Valley! NorCal Acura, the official vehicle of Bottlerock Napa Valley.

More from Sarah And Vinnie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live