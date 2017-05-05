WATCH: Adorable Group Of Rescued Baby Sloths

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

May 5, 2017 1:41 PM
The Sloth Sanctuary of Costa Rica posted a video of some newly rescued baby sloths.

What makes it even better is that they are remarkably chatty.

The Sloth Sanctuary of Costa Rica was officially authorized as a rescue center in 1997. The mission of the Sloth Sanctuary is the rescue, rehabilitation, research and release of sloths with a strong emphasis on conserving the Costa Rican rainforest—preserving the sloths’ habitat.

Watch What Does A Sloth Say? below.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

