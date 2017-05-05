Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.05.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –The funniest people in entertainment right now, Casey Anthony holds baby as the world freaks out, people who were born on Cinco De Mayo, the French presidential election of 2017, the healthiest nations, and fidget spinner craze goes global as its inventor struggles to make ends meet!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs, Robert Plant breaks the internet with three little words: Led Zeppelin Reunion, Ryan Seacrest’s schedule, America loves their tequila, and an advertising stunt gone too great!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –A new sculpture at the top of the Salesforce building, celebrating Cinco De Mayo, we got a winner, and questions for a first dates!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!