‘Rick and Morty’ The Rickmobile Is Coming To The Bay Area

If you love Rick and Morty, you are in luck because the show is doing a nationwide road trip.

Behold The Rickmobile. It is the “world biggest Rick” and is “actually a truck, but also a store!”

In what is deemed the Don’t Even Trip Road Trip Across America 2017, The Rickmobile will be in the Bay Area for stops in San Francisco on July 13th, Oakland on July 14th, and in San Jose on July 15th.

Further details have not been released but save the dates and check back at http://www.adultswim.com/promos/rickmobile.

And remember …

Road trips are dumb, but at the end of the day, everything we do is meaningless. — RICKMOBILE (@rickmobile) April 6, 2017

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.