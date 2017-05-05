WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Alice’s Summer Concert Kick Off Weekend

May 5, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Lady Antebellum, Matchbox Twenty, Muse, One Republic, Sam Hunt, Train

Alice and Live Nation celebrate the beginning of the SUMMER CONCERT SEASON with tickets to One Republic with Fitz and the Tantrums, Sam Hunt, Train, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie w/ Mariah Carey and more!

WIN TICKETS ALL WEEKEND!

Listen from noon to 5 PM for your cue to call. Caller 9 into the studio instantly wins a pair of concert tickets courtesy of Live Nation.

MAY 2 – MAY 9 GET $20 TICKETS TO OVER 40 BAY AREA SHOWS including OneRepublic, Train, Muse, Matchbox Twenty, Lionel Richie, Queen + Adam Lambert, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Goo Goo Dolls and more! Purchase tickets at www.livenation.com/20ticket.

