Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.04.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Drake might be having a baby, the famed Bev Hills estate known as Opus just hit the market, the most nostalgic states, the best way to cut a watermelon, and situationship!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Colbert talks about his comments towards trump from the other day, the Cash Me Outside girl reviews outfits from the Met Gala, the number one spot people want to visit, awful things you might do for money, and a baseball fan honors deceased friend by flushing his ashes down stadium toilets!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Chainsmokers have a pop up store popping up in town, the super VIP airport terminal, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged, “The Dark Tower”, Mama June lost over 300 hundred pounds, previously on ‘Survivor’, a study about fantasizing about your ex, and mooning is once again a trend!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we finally peak for the week with a movie review: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!