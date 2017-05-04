Watch John Mayer Cover Drake’s ‘Passionfruit’

By Annie Reuter

John Mayer is currently in Amsterdam as part of his The Search for Everything Tour. During his stop at Ziggo Dome Wednesday night (May 3), the singer surprised the audience when he decided to cover Drake’s “Passionfruit.”

Related: John Mayer Brings Out Ryan Adams for “Come Pick Me Up’ Cover

“Passionfruit” was featured on Drake’s previous release More Life and Mayer’s version is a stripped down, acoustic cover of the track. Onstage alone with his acoustic guitar, Mayer breathed new life into the song with his unique, slowed down interpretation. Listen to his version of “Passionfruit” below.

This isn’t Mayer’s first recent surprise cover performance. On April 21, Mayer singer invited Ryan Adams to the stage where the two performed Adams’ “Come Pick Me Up.” During the song, Adams played harmonica and Mayer strummed on a guitar.