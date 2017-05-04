Celebrity Chef Giada De Laurentiis To Host at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY (RADIO ALICE) – This summer, the Gilroy Garlic Festival will be bringing in some major culinary star power to their line-up. On Thursday, festival organizers announced celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis will make an appearance on Sunday, July 30th.

The Emmy-award-winning televisoin personality will take on emcee duties for the popular “Garlic Showdown,” where chefs battle in an Iron Chef style competition to win ultimate bragging rights and a $3,000 prize. The Food Network star of Everyday Italian will then put together one of her signature garlic-laced recipes at the Garlic Cook-Off Stage. Followed by a Q&A session with festival attendees to conclude her appearance.

“This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is bigger, better and bolder than ever before,” says festival President Mike Zukowski. “…and we are thrilled to welcome a major star like Giada to the Garlic Cook-Off Stage!”

The 39th Annual Gilroy Garlic Festival will be held July 28th through the 30th, 2017 at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy.

